One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after an 11:30 a.m. crash on Friday on the 400 block of Broad Street.
According to Cambria County 911, the incident involved a tractor trailer versus a vehicle and one person was injured.
The road wasn’t closed at any time and first responders cleared the scene just after noon.
Johnstown Fire Department, police and West End Ambulance Service responded to the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.