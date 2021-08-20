Broad Street accident

One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Broad Street in Johnstown on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after an 11:30 a.m. crash on Friday on the 400 block of Broad Street.

According to Cambria County 911, the incident involved a tractor trailer versus a vehicle and one person was injured.

The road wasn’t closed at any time and first responders cleared the scene just after noon.

Johnstown Fire Department, police and West End Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

