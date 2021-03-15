One Dauphin County death was the state’s only additional fatality in Monday’s COVID-19 update by the Department of Health.
There were 1,388 additional positive cases, bringing the state’s totals 967,598 cases and 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Although new-case counts are generally lower on Monday because testing is reduced on weekends, this is the fewest new cases in one day since Oct. 19.
An apparent technical issue with the state reporting system on Sunday removed the deaths that had been added in Saturday’s update. Sunday’s death report should have added 13 deaths, the dashboard showed. There were no additional deaths from this eight-county region among the 13 from Sunday.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties each reported five or fewer new COVID-19 cases.
Cambria County added two cases and now has 11,958 cases and 402 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset County added two cases to reach 6,797 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added one case to reach 3,879 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added five cases to reach 10,815 cases and 305 deaths.
Indiana County added five cases to reach 2,860 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases to reach 6,639 cases and 121 deaths.
Centre County added 17 cases to reach 13,421 cases and 214 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 34 cases to reach 27,646 cases and 688 deaths.
