Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A few flurries are possible. High 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 18, 2020 @ 1:05 pm
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-community-needs-us?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.