JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group formed to help the region combat the COVID-19 pandemic through education will hold a virtual forum Wednesday on the omicron variant.
The live-streamed event will give the public a chance to learn the latest about the variant and ask questions to UPJ professors Jill Henning and Matthew Tracey.
“We are in the third year of COVID-19 and so much is changing. What booster should I get? What mask should I wear? Who can I trust? With these questions on the minds of our community, we want to help clarify the guidelines and provide sound science to help people get the information they need,” said Henning, who has a background in immunology, infectious diseases and cancer biology
Topics to be covered include:
• How boosters increase protection
• How omicron tends to cause less severe disease but is more contagious
• Who is most at risk from omicron
• Why statistics can be misleading
• What newer treatments are becoming available
The virtual town hall will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will serve as the event’s moderator.
There are two ways to participate.
Log in through the online web-conferencing site Zoom at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654 or visit “In This Together” Cambria’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
For those who cannot attend live, the video will eventually be added onto the organization’s website at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
Weekend cases
Cambria County added 318 cases over the weekend, compared to 322 the weekend prior, the latest Department of Health figures show.
Somerset and Bedford added 195 and 90 cases over the weekend, both of which were also down a bit from the prior weekend.
By comparison, the seven county region, which also includes Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties, saw its total drop by almost half, from 4,099 cases to 2,089.
Individually, Indiana added 158 cases, Blair added 303 cases, Centre added 308 and Clearfield added 184 cases.
Westmoreland County added 533 cases.
Three counties recorded two additional deaths each… Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties.
Westmoreland County lost 11 residents, while Indiana, Centre and Clearfield lost one each.
Hospitalizations
The total number of patients hospitalized in the region for COVID-19 has also dipped a bit.
After holding steady at approximately 150 in recent weeks, the number of patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford was at 135 on Monday.
Cambria County’s number – and 14-day average – has not declined, however, at 59 patients, since late January.
By comparison, Pennsylvania’s hospitalizations have dropped by 34% over the same 14-day span – down to an average of 4,671.
