The final resting place for generations of East Taylor Township area residents, including two Revolutionary War veterans and a pair of men who served during the Civil War, has been rediscovered, cleared of debris and spruced up, making it ready for a rededication on Aug. 29.
For two years, the Sons of the American Legion from Parkhill Post 970 and other volunteers have rehabbed Old Angus Cemetery by Echo Road.
“The main thing is just for the poor souls that are there and the veterans,” said Larry Coy, a Sons of the American Legion member.
“It means a lot to us to do this. We started out thinking that it was a family cemetery.”
The ceremony is open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
“It’s just basically a dedication,” Red Loya, a volunteer with the legion, said. “We’re pretty much done with it as far as doing what we could for it.”
Divining rods were used to identify what is believed to be about 300 graves.
A flag pole was installed.
Brush was removed, crosses were placed, and with the help of Shelby McHenry, a genealogist and volunteer at the Cambria County Veteran Services Office, Samuel Leidy and Jacob Ream, from the Revolutionary War, and Peter Albaugh and Jacob W. Ream, from the Civil War, were identified as being buried somewhere on the property.
The oldest internment has been dated back to the mid-18th century.
Personal connections were made, too. “For one thing there, I believe I have family up there,” Loya said. “I do believe there are four Teeters up there, and my grandmother was a Teeter. To me, it means showing respect for the people that are buried there and to try to reclaim it to where people know that it’s there.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/dave_sutor” target=”_blank”}@Dave_Sutor{/a}.
