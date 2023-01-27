HOLLSOPPLE – Numerous fire companies from Cambria and Somerset counties responded to a residential structure fire on Somerset Pike around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The incident occurred on the 3400 block of the Somerset County roadway and required several tankers to supply water to the scene.
Conemaugh Township (Somerset County), Jerome, Scalp Level-Paint, Riverside, Upper Yoder and West Hills fire companies responded to the blaze, along with tanker units from Boswell, Hooversville, Stoystown, Jennerstown, Sipesville and Acosta.
