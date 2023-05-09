BOSWELL – A memorandum of understanding regarding an early retirement incentive for North Star School District teachers moved one step closer to being passed on Tuesday when the board authorized its solicitor to reexamine the memo’s language with the North Star Education Association’s adjustments.
This action came after teacher Chad Kaltenbaugh presented an alternative to the district’s option at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The educator showed the board members that with some rough numbers and the initial offer, two teachers would take the early out, and the district would save around $368,000 in nine years.
However, if the school directors chose the education association’s proposal, around eight employees would accept the early retirement and North Star could save an estimated $1.3 million in 10 years.
“There’s so many ifs that go in there,” Kaltenbaugh said.
Adjustments presented by the teachers include lowering the age limit to 55 from 57 and extending the cutoff to next year.
As it stands, teachers have until June this year to decide if they want to accept the package.
After reviewing the numbers Kaltenbaugh provided, Business Manager Brandon Studer said that based on health care plans for individuals who may be hired after the retirees leave, the district could see an even greater savings than the union’s proposal.
The group discussed the matter in depth, considering the benefits and setbacks of adjusting the offer, with board member Robbie Bloom saying he’d like to see more information before making a decision.
Bloom’s concern was losing several veteran teachers to the expanded retirement offer.
The group then authorized Solicitor Michael Barbera to reexamine the amended memorandum and work with the business officer to create a document for the board to consider in June.
In other business, the school directors approved the preliminary budget of $23.3 million for the 2023-24 school year and a set millage rate of 38.5 mills.
That motion raises the tax rate to the Act 1 index, but board President Martin Blough pointed out that the increase is not final.
The board will vote in June to decide on the final budget.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
