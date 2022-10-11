BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star School Board approved the hire of a new boys varsity soccer coaches at the Tuesday meeting.
Dan Scott was brought on as the head coach after the group passed a motion dismissing Robert Field, who served in that role until Sept. 19.
Board member Robbie Bloom questioned why the members were taking this action and Superintendent Louis Lepley said it was because of Field’s improper interactions with the student-athletes, which he later defined as overly critical comments in public, such as after a loss.
“We met with him before this season because of it,” Lepley said.
When the situation didn’t improve, the administration recommended the change.
Lepley said Field loved the kids and “coached his tail off,” but the district had to go in a different direction.
In addition to Scott, Tim Byrd was hired as the assistant coach for the soccer team.
The pair took over in September.
Lepley said he thinks the new coaches are doing a great job.
Later in the meeting, the school board passed a motion to hire Ashley Benton as the high school Earth space science teacher on step 10 masters at a pro-rated salary of $44,275 with an emergency teaching permit for this school year.
She’ll start Nov. 7.
This position was one left open since before the beginning of the academic year.
North Star, similar to schools across the country, have been dealing with the teacher shortage and taking steps to fill positions from a increasingly small pool of candidates.
Marty Blough, board president, asked about the step Benton was hired at.
Lepley told him it’s because she has extensive working experience in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.