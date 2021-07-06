Dear Dr. Roach: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option.
They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring “drilling a hole in my head” versus going through the ear drum. How successful is this type of surgery? What are the risks, and how frequently do they occur? What percentage of patients regain some of their lost hearing?
The surgeon was very doubtful that my hearing would improve. What is the usual follow-up? What percentage of patients require further surgery in the future? – P.S.
Answer: A cholesteatoma is a noncancerous mass in the middle ear, or the mastoid, one of the skull bones. Loss of hearing typically happens when a cholesteatoma is large or has been there a long time.
One major reason for hearing loss in a cholesteatoma is erosion of the three small bones that conduct sound.
About one person per 10,000 develops a cholesteatoma each year, making it uncommon but by no means rare.
Surgical treatment for the cholesteatoma depends on the extent of the mass and may require removal of some of the mastoid bone. It sounds as though your cholesteatoma involves the mastoid bone, in which case surgical treatment is imperative. The surgeon may do reconstruction of the sound-conduction bones, often with a graft or prosthesis. Success rates are up to 80% with reconstruction surgery in terms of restoring hearing.
There is a 10% to 25% chance of recurrence of a cholesteatoma, and recurrence has been reported as long as 24 years after treatment, so the need for continued follow- up examination, often with CT scanning, is very import-ant.
