Dear Dr. Roach: What is an ectopic pregnancy? – SA
Answer: “Ectopic” comes from the Greek roots meaning “out of place,” and that’s just what it is. A normal pregnancy is in the uterus (also called “womb”).
The most common places for an ectopic pregnancy are along the path the ovum (egg) travels, meaning from the ovary, through the fallopian tube (which carries the ovum from the ovary to the uterus) and the uterus, and even its opening, the cervix.
Rates from 0.6% to 2% of pregnancies are reported as being ectopic. Rates are higher in Black women and women who were older when pregnant.
Ninety-six percent of ectopic pregnancies are found in the fallopian tube; the ovary and the abdominal cavity are other possible sites.
There is virtually no chance for a successful ectopic pregnancy, and there’s a high risk to the mother’s life. So as early as possible, ectopic pregnancies are treated to avoid rupture of the tube.
Both surgical and medical therapies are available, with medical treatment becoming the preferred treatment.
I want to emphasize this is in no way an elective abortion.
The fetus cannot survive (nor be transplanted into the uterus), and the pregnancy is a risk to the mother’s life.
Following treatment, even if removal of the fallopian tube is necessary, there is a good chance of preserved fertility, although the risk of a subsequent ectopic pregnancy is higher.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 76, and constipation has never been a concern, until now. I have long suffered from benign prostatic hyperplasia, and multiple nightly urinations are the norm. I was recently prescribed tamsulosin. Could this be the cause for my bowel changes? – MR
Answer: When a symptom begins after a new medicine, it is always wise to consider whether it’s a side effect of the medicine.
It certainly could be for you, but constipation is not a common side effect (6% of men get diarrhea, and there are only occasional reports of constipation).
Constipation is more common as we get older. Sixteen percent of 65-year-old men have constipation, raising to 26% of men in their 80s (the rate for women is about 10% higher). I would also take a look at your diet for any changes, as well as making sure you have adequate but not excessive water intake.
Finally, low thyroid levels are common in older folks, and it is worth a quick blood test if the problem persists.
