Local educational leaders will gather virtually Tuesday for the next COVID Questions town hall to discuss K-12 learning and how schools have adapted during the pandemic.
“This is a good opportunity for the public to ask us questions,” panelist Westmont Hilltop School District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He’ll be joined by Conemaugh Valley Elementary Principal Rebecca Castiglione, Greater Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey and Alternative Community Resource Program school-based outpatient therapist Jessica McConnell.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting https://pitt.zoom.us.
It’ll also be streamed on the In This Together Cambria Facebook page.
For his part of the discussion, the superintendent will focus on academics.
Mitchell said guests will learn how decisions were and are made by school officials.
Overall he’s looking forward to the opportunity.
“I always love that part where we get to interact with people and get to hear what’s on their minds,” Mitchell said.
Panelists will also discuss what comes next for school districts.
“The challenges of the past year for educators, students and their parents are difficult to overstate,” Ashlee Kiel of In This Together Cambria said in a release.
The COVID Questions series is presented through a partnership between In This Together Cambria, The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat.
Upcoming events include a vaccine update April 13, discussion on the 1918 flu pandemic and its parallels to the novel coronaivurs April 30 and an exploration of higher education May 4.
Recordings of the forums, COVID-19 resources and more can be found at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
