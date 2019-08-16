WEATHER ALERT 8/16/2019 1:00 PM EST Chief Meteorologist Jim Jacoby 3 hrs ago THIS IS A BREAKING WEATHER ALERT! THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 4 HOURS UNTIL A WARM, SUNNY, HUMID WEEKEND WILL DESCEND UPON THE REGION. PLAN ACCORDINGLY! Tags Alert Weather Meteorology Region Plan COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Fondelier, Beverley Beverley A., 11:00 at Oakland United Methodist Church. (Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills) Sgroi, John John Anthony, "John the Barber," 6:00 at Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills, 2503 Bedford St. Richardson, Alexander Alexander R., Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc., South Fork. Bumbernick, Donald Donald E., 10:00 a.m. Funeral mass celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Geistown. (MOSKAL & KENNEDY) Oravec, Stephen Stephen F., 12:00 noon, Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home Inc. Broad Street. Friends received 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBishop Carroll teacher faces unlawful contact charges in HarrisburgListen to and watch Saturday's AAABA Tournament championship game livePolice: Loretto couple left child unattended in running, unlocked vehicleJohnstown man sentenced to 4 to 8 years in state prisonLegislators planning anti-pot forumWATCH VIDEO | Johnstown man draws attention for stop-racism pushWest End shooting injures one; police seek perpetratorSt. Francis releases identity of second student injured in Dayton shootingCrimson Crushers to honor 2009 state runner-up team during openerTwo Republican row office candidates withdraw from fall election Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.