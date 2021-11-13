SOMERSET, Pa. – An elephant calf born with serious medical issues in July is showing signs of stabilizing in Somerset County, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium officials said Friday.
The small female African elephant was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in Fairhope and developed a number of issues over the summer, including the inability to gain sufficient weight.
On Friday, zoo staff posted a photo of the nearly 4-month-old calf nursing on her own underneath her mother.
“Thank you to the Zoo community for continuing to support our elephant calf,” staff wrote on the zoo’s Facebook page.
Both internal and outside veterinary teams are monitoring the elephant’s health and behavior 24 hours a day in what was described as a “long journey toward recovery.”
“Elephant specialists from around the country are working closely to assist our team’s efforts as the Zoo is using every resource available to aid in the calf’s recovery,” Dr. Joe Gaspard, director of Animal Health, Science and Conservation for the zoo, said last month.
