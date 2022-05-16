PORTAGE, Pa. – Tables, shelves and desks in the Portage Area Elementary School library are now decorated with elaborate displays of animal habitats created by the school’s second-grade students.
The dioramas are an extension of the students’ detailed zoo exhibits that were set up throughout the school at the end of April.
“I like how everything went together,” said second-grader Jaxon Kegg, who researched and created a display about brown bears. “It turned out really nice.”
The zoo exhibits were created by the second-grade students and teachers as part of the unit the grade was working on, and they were such a hit that the educators decided to expand on the idea with the diorama project.
“I just think it was a beautiful way to end our year,” teacher Rebecca Single said.
Nearly every student in the second grade participated in the diorama project.
Single said a selection of stuffed animals, including seals, zebras, bears and more, was bought and the learners randomly picked one animal apiece to research. Each student was given a toy and some boxes to take home and work on throughout a weekend.
The students used home goods such as cotton balls and art materials, including moss and glass rocks, to create their dioramas with their families.
Logan James, another second-grader, used marshmallows to build an igloo for his arctic fox. He and Kegg said it was fun to have something to do during the weekend.
Finding out what kind of habitat a brown bear lives in and recreating it was Kegg’s favorite part of the assignment.
Their classmate, Liam Haney, said his mother suggested a layout for his sea turtle display and the pair worked on it together.
The students then had to complete information sheets about their animals to go along with the displays.
“It was a breath of fresh air,” second-grade educator Sara Erzal said.
She and Single noted that curriculum typically requires students to remain seated for long periods of time with little to no movement or interaction. This project allowed them to make use of their creativity, and it was hands-on work.
“It breaks things up for them,” Single said.
She added that the students took a lot of pride in their dioramas and were excited to bring them in for display. The zoo has also received “rave reviews” from students and teachers alike, Single said.
The learners’ unit will culminate on Thursday with a trip to Living Treasures Animal Park, where they’ll get to see some of the creatures they’ve learned about this spring.
