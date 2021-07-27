If approved by Westmont Borough officials, construction of a new water tank at the top of Montour Street would take about four months from start to finish, project designer Dan Fmura of Gibson-Thomas Engineering said.
Residents have concerns about the tank's aesthetic impact on a recreational area where it would be built, as well as its ability to withstand potential damage from trees that may be knocked down by the area's storms.
But overall, residents at a hearing of the borough's zoning board Monday said they understand the need for fire safety which a new tank would provide.
With a couple of significant fire events in the West Hills recently, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority has plans to replace an old brick water tank with a steel tank that will be four times larger.
At the borough municipal office Monday, the GJWA asked the Westmont Zoning Hearing Board to approve a variance to construct a 400,000-gallon tank that would extend 37 feet above ground near an existing communications tower.
A borough ordinance limits maximum height of such structures to 15 feet.
The zoning hearing board granted the variance on a few conditions. The board requested the GJWA to provide a landscaping plan and an artist’s rendering to show residents and Westmont elected officials how it would look.
Zoning board Chairman Gary Czyrnik and members Jeffrey Kohler, Shane Lint and Cliff Majercsik approved the variance with those conditions.
Board member Anne McGrath was absent.
Steady and consistent fire service was the message the GJWA conveyed about the upgrade during the hearing.
The GJWA proposes to build at the same Montour Street location as the current tank, which was originally built in the 1900s and is buried underground. The new tank, however, would be more visible.
About 20 residents attended the hearing. Many brought questions and concerns about the plan. Some questioned whether another location could be suitable.
Fmura said past engineers knew what they were doing in the when they built a water tank at the top of Montour Street.
The grassy mound used by residents as a picnic area is the highest point in the borough, and that is important because gravity feeds the system, he said.
Water flows with adequate pressure to houses in the immediate area of the tank if it is elevated above them, he said.
The GJWA said it could not bury the new tank in the same fashion as the old one because it is much larger and would require digging up the trees, GJWA Assistant Manager Thomas Brown said.
Building the tank partially above ground, behind the existing trees and foilage, allows it to be mostly hidden from view of Tioga Street and Bucnknell Avenue residents, he said.
Tioga Street Resident Ken Salem questioned the tank's durability if one of those trees falls on it.
"Three weeks ago, we had a terrific wind storm that knocked trees down," he said. "Can the tower take a tree hitting it? And if the tank is punctured, what amount of water are we going to see gushing town the hillside?," he said, adding that he was deployed by the Army during Johnstown's flood in 1977.
Fmura said he had no guarantees that a tree wouldn't damage the tank, but Brown said a puncture to the 400,000-gallon tank would likely not be large, and water potentially released may be equal to an open fire hydrant, he said.
In addition to leaving existing trees in place, the GJWA's plans included planting new trees where the tank would be most visible, along Montour Street. Those trees would be planted at a distance of 55 feet from the tank.
After the hearing, Russell Lauf, of Montour Street, said he understood the board’s approval for the variance.
“I think it’s nice they will come up with the rendering and landscape drawings,” Lauf said. “It’s disappointing, but at the same time, the idea of better fire protection is important to the community.”
A blaze destroyed a house last year on St. Clair Road as firefighters struggled to draw water from hydrants, and a fire on Bucknell Avenue in 2016 was also mentioned during the hearing.
The cost of the project is $410,000 for construction of the tank and $750,000 for pumps in the City of Johnstown. When complete, the tank at Montour Street would have water supply available from Johnstown in addition to the current supply from the 3 million gallon tank on St. Clair Road.
GJWA solicitor William Barbin said the artist renderings and landscaping plan could be prepared in about a month. The Westmont Planning Commission and Borough Council must also approve the plan for construction to begin, he said.
