A local social worker who is set to speak soon at YWCA Greater Johnstown plans to describe human trafficking as “the carbon monoxide of crimes” – very difficult to detect, but dangerous or even deadly to those who are exposed to it.
Carla Smith, a licensed clinical social worker at Emmanuel Church and a leader of the Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team, will present “Human Trafficking: The Carbon Monoxide of Crimes” beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the YWCA, 526 Somerset St. in Johnstown’s Kernville section.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will include facts about human trafficking, signs to look out for and ways to fight back against what Smith describes as a “social justice issue.”
The event is being held as part of the national YWCA’s Week Without Violence, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, billed as “part of a global movement with YWCAs across the country and around the world to end violence against women and girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.