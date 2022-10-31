YWCA Greater Johnstown will hold a basket party on Sunday (Nov. 6) at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church's social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Lower Yoder Township.
Doors will open at noon.
Drawings will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Admission is $10, which includes 25 basket tickets and lunch.
YWCA Kuddle Corner Childcare & Preschool, 119 Hoffman Ave., Windber, will offer tickets on a special basket if attendees bring a donation of tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, coffee filters, napkins, paper plates, anti-bacterial cleaning wipes and baby wipes.
YWCA Greater Johnstown is located at 526 Somerset St. in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
