JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – YWCA Greater Johnstown is seeking nominations for its 2023 annual Tribute to Women awards.
Individuals, groups and organizations are requested to nominate women who have demonstrated leadership in professional fields and their personal lives and communities.
Nominees will be selected on the basis of weighted criteria in the categories of Arts and Letters, Business, Community Service, Education, Nonprofit/Government, Professions, Lady Liberty and STEM.
The awards will be presented May 18 during a dinner at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Applications are available at the YWCA, 526 Somerset St.; The Tribune-
Democrat, 425 Locust St.; and online at parsonmywca@gmail.com; or by calling 814-536-3519.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 14.
