YWCA Greater Johnstown has announced the selection of nine women as the 2020 honorees of its Tribute to Women award.
Since 1987, the nonprofit organization has been honoring women leaders who work and reside in Cambria and Somerset counties with the award.
Through the awards process, individuals within the community nominate women they know who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their chosen field, their personal lives and their commitment to community service.
“We are just really super pleased with the ladies this year, they are very inspiring and have done many things,” said Diane Lopez, YWCA Greater Johnstown board president.
“Kudos also have to go out to the nominators who recognize that these women are special in their fields and they take the time to nominate them.”
The 2020 honorees are:
• Arts & Letters: Barbara Zaborowski, Ph.D, dean of library services and special projects, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College; nominated by Kathy Morrell and Steve Nunez.
• Business: Debra Orner, vice president, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce; nominated by Amy Bradley.
• Community Service Volunteer: Sue Konvolinka; nominated by Mary Jo Gardill, Anne P. Jenkins, Carla J. Straw and Sheri Lowry.
• Education: Jennifer Hope York, K-4 teacher, Windber Area School District; nominated by Emma Hope York.
• Lady Liberty: Jessie Anderson; nominated by Tom Caulfield.
• Nonprofit: Lisa Stofko, grant writer, The Learning Lamp; nominated by Marlene Singer.
• Professions: Nicolene M. Kushner, president, Conemaugh Physician Practices; nominated by Ann Marie Bomba.
• S.T.E.M.: Kimberly A. Kakabar, administrative assistant, EADS Engineering Group; nominated by Erin Schiffhauer.
• Yellow Rose Award: Sylvia M. Carr; nominated by YWCA Greater Johnstown board of directors.
Due to coronavirus concerns, an awards ceremony that was to be held in May has been postponed. A rescheduled date is yet to be determined.
“We will honor them, but we are not sure when or how,” Lopez said.
