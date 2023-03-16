JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – YWCA Greater Johnstown has announced the selection of nine women as the 2023 honorees of its Tribute to Women awards.
Since 1987, the nonprofit organization has been honoring women leaders who work and reside in Cambria and Somerset counties with the awards.
Through the awards process, people within the community nominate women they know who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their chosen field, their personal lives and their commitment to community service.
The 2023 honorees are:
• Arts & Letters: Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations, Bottle Works.
• Business: Lisa M. Downey, marketing director of Memorial Highway Chevrolet and general manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats.
• Community Service Volunteer: Olivia Bragdon, founder of the Stork Fund.
• Education: Renee Dryer, teacher/reading specialist at Ferndale Area School District.
• Lady Liberty: Joelle Freedman-Sweeney, retired senior intelligence analyst trainer.
• Nonprofit: Marjorie E. Lechene, manager of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop.
• Professions: Dr. Elizabeth W. Dunmore, chief medical officer, Conemaugh Physician Group.
• STEM: MaryLou Astorino, audiologist, UPMC Ear, Nose & Throat.
• Yellow Rose Award: Robin Mitchell Hagins, executive director of Cuddles for Kids.
An awards ceremony will be held May 18 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Information: 814-536-3519.
