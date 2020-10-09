YWCA Greater Johnstown is holding a Basket Bonanza throughout October at its facility, 526 Somerset St., in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
Tickets, which are $5 for 25 chances, plus one door prize entry, can be purchased at the YWCA.
The YWCA is also collecting items for its Kuddle Korner Childcare and Preschool. Items needed are tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, coffee filters, napkins, paper plates, anti-bacterial cleaner, baby wipes and bleach.
Anyone donating items will receive a ticket for a chance on a special basket donated by the friends of YWCA Kuddle Korner Childcare and Preschool.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.
Baskets will be chanced off on Oct. 31.
Information: 814-536-3519.
