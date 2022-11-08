YWCA Greater Johnstown will hold its Rise and Shine gathering for girls in seventh through 12th grade from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 15 at the YWCA, 526 Somerset St., downtown Johnstown.
The group is designed to support and empower girls with self-esteem, confidence, educational development, community awareness, demonstrate leadership and promote healthy lifestyles.
Pizza and drinks will be served.
Reservations required by Nov. 11 by calling 814-241-1601.
