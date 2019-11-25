More than 20 of the area’s youth from The Learning Lamp were treated with a McDonald’s Happy Meal and a reading by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. on Monday.
The special luncheon, held at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, was to encourage literacy among the group of Pre-K Counts students.
“I was pleased to be here with our friends from McDonald’s to celebrate this year’s Happy Meal books,” said Langerholc, who also serves as chairman of the state Senate Education Committee.
“There are four different books that they are going to be releasing to help to spur more children to get involved with reading, and I think that is so important.”
Langerholc, a father of three, said he understands the power behind literacy and works to instill those same values in his own household.
“It’s good to see that McDonald’s has replaced the traditional Happy Meal toy with a book to get kids excited about reading, because I think it’s so important,” he said. “It really transitions to success throughout life and really is a great foundation.
“Just to see their eyes light up today and to be able to give back – I think it’s so important to be involved in the community and with our youth,” he said. “Building a strong educational foundation will really pave the way for so many things that they will want to do throughout life.”
In celebration of NASA’s 50th anniversary of landing on the moon, McDonald’s has created a series of children’s books based on the Snoopy character to help inspire children to learn about space, as well as read. The promotion is in partnership with Reading is Fundamental.
“This is a celebration for the return of the Happy Meal books,” said John Coyle, a local McDonald’s franchisee owner and operator. “McDonald’s has committed to improving children’s literacy. And what better way to encourage reading than blasting off to space with Snoopy?
“I want to thank NASA, who are partners in this book project, as well as Learning Lamp for hosting us,” he said.
“It’s one small step for Snoopy, and one giant step for Happy Meal kids.”
After enjoying their Happy Meals on Monday, the group of youngsters sat around Langerholc as he read from one of the Snoopy/NASA-themed books, which focuses on topics ranging from constellations to the Mars rover.
“This is absolutely fantastic,” said Leah Spangler, The Learning Lamp CEO. “I think anytime you have Sen. Langerholc visiting your program it’s also a great benefit because he actually gets to see the dollars that the state is investing in early education at work in our classroom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.