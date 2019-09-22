Coal Country Hangout Youth Center in Northern Cambria will reopen from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Joint directors Kim Marusa and Kelly Miller said the center will resume for teens in grades 7-12 in four local school districts: Northern Cambria, Cambria Heights, Harmony and Purchase Line.
The attendance fee is $3 per evening and students must register with parent signatures to be admitted.
Deacon Ann Staples, executive director of the center, said it’s the 24th annual year of operation for the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.