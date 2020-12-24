Introduction
Seven-year-old Ben stared out the window, looking up at the December night sky.
It was something he did before bedtime.
He made the same wish every night.
As a foster child in his fourth home, Ben had been living with the Martin family for almost six months.
The mom and dad were nice enough and treated him well and he got along with the couple’s two children.
But Ben longed for something more, he wanted his own family. He wanted a permanent home.
That was his nightly wish.
With Christmas approaching, kids at school had been busy talking about what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
And while Ben thought that a new bike or the latest video game would be nice, he couldn’t help but feel jealous of his classmates who talked nonstop about how every year they would wake up on Christmas Day and run downstairs to see what was under the tree.
Bouncing around from home to home meant he never really got to experience the magic of Christmas morning with a family.
Ben wondered why he couldn’t have that, too.
And then it hit him.
Ben decided he would write a letter to Santa Claus, asking him to bring Ben his own mom and dad, maybe even a brother or sister.
He gave the letter to his foster mother to mail and told her it was important and needed to get to the North Pole.
Ben was confident this would work.
“Don’t be too disappointed if Santa doesn’t bring you what you ask for,” she said. “He’s pretty busy this time of year and can’t possibly read every letter he gets, but I’m sure you’ll find something under the tree with your name on it.”
Ben thought, at least he tried.
Each night since he had sent the letter, Ben sat in his usual place looking out the window. On Christmas Eve, he was there again.
“Please, Santa,” he whispered with tears in his eyes. “Please bring me a family. I’ll never ask for anything ever again.”
With a heavy sigh, Ben crawled into bed, pulled the covers up, closed his eyes and drifted off to sleep.
Sometime in the middle of the night, Ben felt a tap on his shoulder.
Thinking he was dreaming, he rolled over, but felt the tap again.
Slowly, Ben opened his eyes, and lit by the moonlight, he saw a small creature looking back at him.
“Come on, Ben,” it said. “You need to come with me.” ...
Chapter 1
By Greta Stager
‘Twas a stout creature as much as it was short. As Ben’s blurry eyes adjusted to the darkness surrounding him, the blessing of clarity hit his sight once more and he could see the details of the creature easier.
Yes, short and stout he was, but he also was clothed in a loose, pine green velvet robe held in place by a gold buckle and red belt.
Ben was astonished at the utter prestige of such a creature that only came up to his knees at the very most.
“What’s wrong, Ben?” the creature asked, thin lips spreading into a playfully childish grin.
It continued with mock pride, “Are you astonished by my magnificence?”
“What a- are you?” stammered Ben.
The boy’s jaw had gone slack out of shock just as his brain seemed to glitch from befuddlement.
“Oh, I’m no one especially special.
“I am simply the best of the messenger elves – you know how it is.
“It’s business as usual, you know? Travel ‘round the world faster than the speed of light, change the lives of a few kids right before Christmas Day, get an extra candy cane from Mister Father St. Christmas Nick!”
Ben stared into the lovably droopy eyes of the messenger elf. Change lives, huh? Maybe the letter did get to Santa. Maybe Santa was going to give him a family. Ben’s heart started to thud with excitement upon the thought.
“Awwwwww,” cooed the elf, “Is someone excited because he didn’t expect his brilliant request for a family to genuinely reach Santa?
“You know that it’s not every day that a kid is desperate for a family.
“My buddy Nigel handles the numbers, so I don’t have the statistics, but jeez, kid. Only a couple thousand kids are begging Santa up front for a family. Fitting ‘em into the schedule is like herding wild reindeer.”
“U-um-,” Ben stuttered once more. Clearing his throat, he asked, “What’s your name?”
Puffing out his chest, the elf announced, “They call me Johnathan Edward Erasmus Frederick Richard the Third of the North Pole.
“I just tell people to call me Fred. My parents loved desperate attempts at filling word counts.”
“You said you wanted me to come with you?”
“Of course. How do you think we’re going to get your request evaluated and executed if we kept you here? C’mon, what do you say, Benny? Care to have your life changed by the man up North?”
Ben started to think. Though, conveniently, it looked like consideration that Fred could egg on to no end, it was really the boy’s mind trying incredibly hard to process the occurrence in front of him fully.
This was no dream. This was reality – it could only become realer by giving his arm a firm pinch. Ben’s heart thudded as if it were saying, “Go on, buddy, now’s your chance.”
After a minute of uncertainty, Ben finally replied, “I’ll go.”
“Great. All you need to do is take my hand, close your eyes, and we’re off.”
Fred held his small hand out for Ben to grab. Ben took the hand with a strangely cautious eagerness, closed his eyes, then felt a whooshing sensation against his body.
When he opened his eyes, he must have been hundreds of feet in the air.
Fred led him north at nearly lightning speed. The two passed New York, where a new sort of elf had been making North Pole news lately.
Ben caught a glimpse of a North Pole-bound locomotive on his way.
When passing England, the boy could have sworn that he saw a ghost leading some crooked old chap to the past. Maybe they were headed to the present. Perhaps the future?
In almost a blink of an eye, Ben was suddenly in the deep white of the North Pole. Where was Rudolph? Where were the candy canes? The snowmen?
Fred led Ben through the arctic wonderland. It was white, white, more white, and then some off-white until suddenly there was a glow of manmade light in the distance.
As he approached the yellow glow, Ben realized that it was an enormous factory. His heart glowed with joy – Santa was in that factory. ...
Chapter 2
By Diane Myers
Fred and Ben seemed to float into the factory in slow motion.
Ben wasn’t sure if they were passing items or the items were passing them.
Ben saw giant vats of sugar coating for candy apples, large tubs of chocolate fudge, while candy canes and other wonderful confections were being created, too.
In the factory, Ben witnessed the manufacturing of magic – toys and other items were being assembled at top speed. Packages were being perfectly wrapped as they zoomed by Ben’s unbelieving eyes.
Soon Ben and Fred encountered an elderly gentleman in a green plaid flannel shirt and jeans with suspenders. He had a silky white beard and appeared tired and weary.
“Are you Santa?” Ben asked.
“This is where I leave you,” Fred said.
“Ben, this is Santa, Santa – Ben.”
And just like that, Fred was gone.
Santa sat a few minutes without uttering a word. He looked more worried and sad than tired.
He sighed, “Oh, it used to be easy, Ben, whip up a few wooden trains and some wooden blocks with letters on them.”
Santa looked off in the distance and said, “Pull toys were big once, a wooden toy on a string, the xylophone was a big hit with the boys and girls, drove the parents crazy – simple times, a candy cane, a popcorn ball.”
Santa’s rant fell off as he seemed to have drifted into a deep sleep, more of a trance. Ben’s hopes seemed to be dashed.
Santa snored loudly for a few minutes then an abrupt louder snore woke him.
“Now, what can I do for you young lad? A video game? Minecraft? Star Ship Fleet Command? Maybe a big-screen TV?”
Ben was taken aback.
“No sir!” he jumped up to meet Santa’s face.
“Well, what will it be? What brings you to the North Pole on this special night? Fred is only sent on very urgent requests. It must be big.”
“Santa, sir,” Ben said. “I have a request. No, a wish. No, a dream.”
“Speak,” Santa said. “The night is getting short and deliveries must begin.”
Ben tried to explain.
“My dream is of a home, where there is a family, a real family with parents and a brother and a sister, or a brother or a sister, someone to share secrets with. I dream of having my own bed and a place to put my treasures if any of that is even possible.”
Santa took a long, cleansing breath.
“Well, that’s a tall order young man, and your wish, your dream comes from a special place. It comes from the center of your heart. This will certainly take special Christmas magic and a special trip.”
Ben appeared to be startled again.
“But Santa, it’s so close to Christmas.”
Santa looked deep into Ben’s eyes and said, “Don’t make me say ‘Ho Ho Ho!’ ”
Ben dug deep for a chuckle.
“Come with me,” Santa said, “we need to do some preparations – check the mailing list, feed the reindeer ...”
Ben perked up.
“Reindeer, really, will I see reindeer?”
Ben was truly sounding like a 7-year-old.
Ben had a few more questions for Santa.
“I’m listening,” Santa said.
Santa had his ear cupped with his hand.
Ben chuckled and said, “How do you deliver everything in one night? Do you really go down chimneys? Do the elves come with you?”
Santa put his hand up as if to say stop.
“One question at a time,” he said.
“The most important one,” Ben said, “Is Christmas just for certain people?”
Santa turned suddenly. “Absolutely not! Christmas is to celebrate joy for everyone. It is a reminder that everyone has hope. Each time we wish someone the special holiday greeting, it is spreading joy and hope. Now, we need to get started on our journey. It will certainly be magical.”
Ben smiled and felt true hope for the very first time in his life. ...
Chapter 3
By Barbara Antesberger
What a magical and exciting adventure this was going to be for Ben.
He knew he had to get some rest if he was going to be any help to Santa.
The elves led him into a little bedroom with one regular-sized bed.
Tiny beds surrounded him, all filled with elves who were sleeping. Santa popped his head in to say goodnight to everyone.
He walked into his study and sat down at his giant desk. It was covered with mail from children all over the world sending their Christmas lists to him.
Santa read many letters. The last letter he read stood out from the others. It was from a couple who lived in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. As he read it, a big smile appeared on his face.
He read it to Mrs. Claus.
Dear Santa,
I know this is unusual to receive mail from adults at this time of the year. Christmas is a time for love and miracles. This may sound like a strange request, but here it goes. My husband and I have a beautiful house and a beautiful tree. But it is not really what we want. We have no children and no one to share our love with. We have always wanted children, but we’re not able to have any of our own. We have so much love to give and are lonely and not complete. We realize that you travel all over the world at this time of the year. There have to be children out there who need our love as much as we need theirs. If you could possibly know of a child who has no parents that we could adopt as our very own, we would really appreciate it. He or she would be a permanent member of our family and would be a Christmas miracle. Thank you Santa for reading this letter. We hope you can help us make our family complete.
Santa put the letter back on his desk.
He said, “I have just the right solution to their problem and to Ben’s problem, too.”
Mrs. Claus was delighted to hear that Santa was going to help Ben.
They could hardly wait until morning to tell him he would be getting his Christmas wish.
He would be sending an elf to Pennsylvania to deliver a note about Ben.
This Christmas, Ben will be with a permanent family who will love and take care of him and call him their own.
The night was very long and dark.
The reindeer needed blankets and food before Santa could turn in.
He thought about the elf who was going to deliver the special message to Ben’s new family. Yes. The elf that introduced us is just perfect for the job, and the reindeer will know the way.
Santa quietly tiptoed into the little bedroom where the elves were snoring and sleeping. He was extra careful not to wake Ben.
He went over to Fred, who had one eye opened.
“What is the matter, Santa?” he whispered softly. Santa looked at him and winked.
“I have a very important job for you to do. It is a surprise for Ben.”
The little elf was so happy that he could do something for his friend.
Santa handed the letter to the elf and lifted him into the sleigh.
He threw a heavy blanket over Fred and gave him a bag of snacks to eat on the way. Then he gave the reindeer orders and told them where to take Fred.
“You know what to do, my faithful reindeer,” Santa said in a loud voice.
“Have a safe trip.”
The reindeer jerked as the tiny elf pulled on their reins.
They started to run out of the barn and across the snowy field and suddenly jumped up to the sky, jingling their sleigh bells all the way.
It was very dark except for the bright moon that glowed above them.
Fred opened his bag of snacks that Santa had so kindly handed him.
It was filled with yummy cookies and fresh candy canes. These were his very favorite snacks in the whole world.
The reindeer flew on and suddenly started to slow down.
Their radar indicated that they were coming very near the house in Johnstown.
They started to go down, down, down toward a little city that was all lit up with beautiful Christmas lights. The cars on the highway below started to slow down when they saw the sleigh coming down from the sky.
Fred looked around. He saw a big hospital and an inclined plane all lit up with beautiful Christmas lights.
He saw a stadium and several stores all decorated for the big day. Then he saw the Johnstown Flood Museum.
He wished he could stop and visit all of those places.
Santa had told him all about them and to watch for them on his trip.
The reindeer turned their heads to signal him that they were going to make a landing. Fred strapped his second seatbelt on. The reindeer pointed straight down and landed on the roof of a big house.
Fred took the letter and carefully got out of the sleigh.
He found the front door and slid the special letter under the door.
They were sure to find it there.
He knew they were still awake because all of the lights were on.
He carefully rang the doorbell and climbed back onto the roof, where he got back into the sleigh. He could not let the people see an elf.
They would easily find the letter when they went to the door.
Fred knew he had to get home as soon as possible. Santa would need the reindeer and sleigh for his long trip.
The reindeer lifted off from the roof and flew into the dark skies.
The little elf was very tired. He had had a great adventure and saw Johnstown in all of its glory. Maybe someday he would come back and visit those places he saw from the air.
Maybe someday he could go and visit Ben and he could take him on the tour. ...
Chapter 4
By Rick Pavic
As the sleigh was making its way back to the North Pole, Santa, who had been keeping tabs on Fred’s journey the whole time, knew that this was not going to be a simple task to accomplish.
Of course, in Hollywood, it all works out in the end. But this was real life, with real people and real families involved.
He had done this before many, many times, but it sometimes takes special circumstances for it all to come together in the right time and in the right way. This would be no different.
The sleigh landed perfectly, and Fred jumped out, no worse for wear. He was obviously very tired from the trip, but excited that Ben was finally going to get his family.
“Mission accomplished, boss,” he said as he began wandering off toward his bunkroom for a little snooze before the big day.
“Good job, Fred,” responded Santa. “Now, on to Part 2 of the plan.”
Part 2 was the tricky part.
This plan would be how to get Ben and his new family together in a timely manner, now that Christmas was upon the world. Santa thought deeply, knowing that time was running out. Or was it?
Santa looked at Mrs. Claus and said, “Mother, I know what we have to do. The only way to make this work out is to engage Operation Sleepy Time.”
Mrs. Claus nodded, knowing that it would be the best thing for everybody.
Santa called for his Operation Sleepy Time director, Jingle Elf Sandman, and told him what the plan was for Ben, and what he needed.
Jingle agreed, and quickly ran off to the control room.
Jingle’s department was in charge of creating special circumstances to allow Santa and the elves to work behind the scenes, unnoticed — to help make families come together.
Santa knew that this one was going to be tough, but he knew that it would work out in the end.
Meanwhile, back in Johnstown, Bill Brownstone was checking the front door to make sure that everything was secure for the evening before his wife, Janice, and he, made their way off to their Christmas Eve slumber.
The couple were in their late 40s, had many friends, good careers and loved Christmas.
For them, the holidays were a special time. They enjoyed entertaining their friends and families, and they both loved decorating and giving gifts.
Bill worked at the local newspaper as the head of the advertising sales department and Janice worked at a local day care.
For years, they tried to have their own children, but were not able to do so. They were about to give up, when Janice had a crazy thought: Why not ask Santa to help make their dream come true? He came through for them in the past each and every Christmas, so why not this time?
Bill was a little more skeptical, but figured that it could not hurt. He then calmly told her not to get her hopes up, at which she agreed, but was excited to at least give it a try.
As Bill locked the front door, he looked down and noticed a small slip of paper, folded and neatly tucked under the door.
He bent down to pick it up, opened it and wondered if it was some kind of joke – and a very cruel one at that.
Bill called out to Janice. She quickly made her way to the front door to see what was going on.
“Janice, what in the world is this?” holding out his hand and showing Janice the tiny note.
“What are you talking about?” she asked quizzically.
“I am not sure if this is a joke, but if it is, what a dirty trick to play on Christmas Eve.”
Janice grabbed the note and read it aloud, a puzzled look crossing her face.
She read it again, slowly and with more conviction, taking notice of the details of the paper, which was trimmed in silver, and it smelled of gingerbread. Tears streamed down her face.
“Bill, our dream is about to come true!” ...
Chapter 5
By Jennifer Russell-Long
Santa Claus bustled down the North Pole factory hallway. His black boots skidded to a stop in front of an open red and green polka dotted door.
The Operation Sleepy Time control room was filled with hardworking elves and brilliantly lit up with silver snowflake-shaped buttons on computers and crimson lights from ringing pinstriped phones.
Santa watched the director Jingle Elf Sandman printing out adoption placement documents on green paper with red ink, while sprinkling his magic sandman dust over them before the words even dried. Next, with glittery dust still in the air, the elf placed his ear on the jingle bell-shaped emergency cellphone.
After some quick but important words with his favorite human, Judge Can D. Cane, Jingle sprinted out the control room’s door to the factory bedroom where the boy Ben was fast asleep.
Fred, the elf who conducted Ben there, was watching over the child. In no time at all, more magic sandman dust was flowing out of the Jingle Elf Sandman’s tiny hands.
As Ben was transported back into his foster family’s house, Santa Claus prepared for his yearly journey, while Fred stayed by Ben’s side to await Christmas morning.
Santa fastened the magical bags of presents to his sleigh, including one surprise gift for Ben wrapped by Jingle.
“Ho, ho, ho! And away we go!” Santa shouted to his loyal reindeer.
Quick and quiet as a snowflake melts by the fireplace, Santa retrieved just the right presents before dropping in and out of homes. Anticipation grew steadily with each stop.
This year, the post-sleigh ride North Pole Factory vacation was going to be held in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The reindeer especially enjoyed playing with their white-tailed cousins on the Inclined Plane hillside. The elves had been planning for a month buying items such as Johnstown Tomahawks hockey tickets, Johnstown Flood Museum and Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center admissions, and both YMCA and CrossFit Excursion gym memberships to work off the effects of sitting long hours making toys.
Santa Claus had just made his final stop at the Martin house when daylight crossed over the horizon.
Meanwhile, at the Brownstone home, Janice and Bill had barely slept after reading the silver trimmed Christmas Eve note outlining Ben’s availability for adoption placement along with his letter to Santa.
Suddenly, a loud knock startled them both. Janice swiftly opened their red candy-striped door. She was greeted by a huge smile from their adoption caseworker, Kendra.
“I have never had this happen, but Judge Cane called me himself,” Kendra said, “and it just so happens that you have a placement meeting scheduled with Ben, and on Christmas Day of all days! Ben’s foster parents felt the perfect spot would be Central Park’s holiday display.”
As Ben woke up on Christmas morning, he saw Fred, the elf, grinning at him out of the corner of his eye before disappearing. Downstairs, the Martins and their two children stood by their tree holding out Ben’s gift delivered by Santa.
After Ben ripped off the wrapping paper, he held a decorated copy of the Brownstones’ letter to Santa Claus asking lovingly for a child to adopt. Gold glitter swirled around and fell from the letter to the floor.
“Does this mean what I think it does?” asked Ben hesitantly.
“Yes, sweetheart, a special couple is so looking forward to getting to know you,” Mrs. Martin said.
The Martins and Ben reached Johnstown’s Central Park just as a few puffy white snowflakes began to fall.
Ben gazed awestruck toward the huge magical Christmas tree at the heart of the beautifully decorated holiday village scene.
Next to the shimmering tree, Janice and Bill Brownstone stood waiting with Ben’s original letter to Santa Claus in their hands. Ben dashed up to them with an expectant look in his eyes.
“Ben, we are so excited to meet you!” Janice Brownstone exclaimed. “I think we both received extra unusual help from Santa Claus and his elves!”
As Ben rushed in for his first group hug with his adoptive mom and dad, he thought he saw Fred and another elf hanging near the top of the Central Park Christmas tree smiling down on them with joy.
