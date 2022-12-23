This is the final chapter in a serial story written and illustrated by readers of The Tribune-Democrat – five chapters over 10 weeks. Chapter 5 brings us to the final outcome for Buddy, a department store dog that came to life, and David, the boy who found him in the park ...
Chapter 5 By Susan Wallace
While David and I put the finishing touches on our snowman, we did not know that Christy was now crying tears of sadness instead of the happy tears of a few moments before.
Christy wondered how she would break the news to David that Albertson’s Department Store was looking for me.
They had lost so much already this year – David’s father and the security of steady employment.
David was finally coming out of his shell and enjoying the holidays thanks to Buddy.
She then recalled that, on the day they took Buddy home, she told David that the dog must be returned should the store ever search for him.
After a few moments, Christy decided that she would try to soften the news by telling David that he could use the reward money to buy a few extra toys that they otherwise could not afford this Christmas.
A few minutes later, David and I came in from playing in the snow.
David hung up his wet coat, hat and gloves and I curled up in my warm bed.
I watched as Christy made David a cup of hot cocoa, took a deep breath, and started talking to David in what I could tell was a serious tone.
Tears immediately started falling from David’s eyes.
Christy reminded him about their agreement and tried to ease his heartbreak by offering him the chance to use the reward however he would like.
David responded, “If I could keep Buddy, I would tell the store to use the reward to give toys to other kids who don’t have much. Please, Mom, please see if we can keep Buddy.”
I started feeling very sad thinking about returning to the store’s window display for a few weeks and then back to the dark storage room until next Christmas.
I could tell that David was truly sincere about not getting toys and wanting to keep me.
I felt in my heart that I had become a part of their family in just a short time.
I believe that Christy knew, too, because she dialed the number listed in the newspaper and began explaining the situation to the Albertson’s employee.
When she hung up, she told David that the man would call her back after talking to the store manager.
For the next hour, David laid on the floor with his arm around me and eventually cried himself to sleep.
The ringing of Christy’s phone woke us.
After a brief conversation, we could hear Christy thanking the caller several times and then promising to be somewhere.
I ran with David to the kitchen to find Christy crying.
“What’s the matter, Mom?” David asked.
“There is nothing wrong, sweetie. I just got great news! The manager at Albertson’s has decided to give you a wonderful Christmas gift by letting you keep Buddy. Also, they felt that your suggestion to use the reward money to help other children showed the true spirit of Christmas and they are going to do just that,” Christy replied.
David threw his arms around Christy in a big bear hug.
“There is one more thing,” Christy said.
“Since Buddy has been a part of Albertson’s Christmas display for so many years and has provided happy memories for so many people, they have asked you and Buddy to ride on their float in the Albertson’s Christmas parade this weekend. This way, Buddy will still be a part of the town’s holiday celebration.”
David’s squeals of joy made me happy and excited, too.
“You are the best Christmas present and the best buddy ever!” David told me while wrapping his arms around me tightly.
I could tell that this was great news, and I gave David a kiss on the cheek.
I then heard Christy whisper, “You were right, honey. Everything is going to be OK.”
I am so glad I followed the star – it led me to my forever home.
