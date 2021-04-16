For 11-year-old Windber Area student Alex Pudliner, Friday’s Santa Fund AYSO Youth Soccer Clinic was a chance to return to a game he hadn’t been able to play for a year.
“I just want to do more soccer,” Alex said.
His father, Kevin, accompanied him to Trojan Stadium in Johnstown where the free event was held, and said his son was ecstatic to put his cleats on and get onto the field with the older players.
“He definitely wanted to get back into soccer this year,” Kevin Pudliner said.
Alex, typically a defensive player, was one of more than a dozen children 12 years of age and younger who turned out despite the dreary spring weather to learn from area high school soccer players.
“Everyone who was a child knows that when you get the opportunity to interact with the older kids it’s really neat,” AYSO region 728 organizer Shelley Johansson said.
Friday’s event was held prior to the 10th Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Saturday that was postponed last November due to COVID-19 concerns.
Johansson said it was “neat” to take that cancellation and turn it into another opportunity.
The event was held from 5 to 7 p.m., and the younger children were split into two groups for the older players to work with – six and under were with eight and under while 10 and under were with 12 and under.
Stefan Nybeck, an 11-year-old Westmont Hilltop student, was geared up and just as excited as Alex to participate in the event.
“I think it’s good for everybody,” Stefan said.
He added that he loves playing soccer, especially the position of striker, and looks up to the older players.
One of those elder players was Cayce McCall, a 17-year-old Forest Hills student.
McCall said he thought the clinic was an important because the younger a child learns the game, the better they’ll be when they’re older.
He got his start as a 4-year-old with AYSO and was glad to be a part of the learning process for the next generation.
Reilly Malcolm, a senior at Westmont, agreed.
Malcolm said he wanted to be a good role model for younger players and hoped they came to enjoy the sport as much as him.
Malcolm has been playing soccer since he was 4 years old and got his start with the AYSO as well.
His father, Robert, a coach administrator for the organization, said Friday’s clinic was “very necessary” because if young players are exposed to higher level training and players then they are more likely to stick with the sport.
“The more we get them out here doing something the more they love the game,” Paul Buza said.
The Windber Area soccer coach, who’s coaching the South team Saturday, oversaw the clinic at the stadium.
“Soccer in this area is probably one of the fastest growing sports,” Buza said.
