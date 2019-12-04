A meeting for those interested in a Pennsylvania Young Republicans chapter in Somerset County will he held at 6 p.m. Friday in the basement of the Mosholder Insurance Building, 135 W. Main St., Somerset.
The Pennsylvania Young Republicans are the leading organization in the commonwealth for members of the Republican Party between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.
They are dedicated to advocating for young Republicans and serving as their voice within the state Republican Party.
All Republicans, regardless of age, are welcome to attend the informational meeting.
