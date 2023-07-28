Inspired by a dream, 8-year-old Sawyer Wantiez penned the book “The Day I Was a Car,” which is available on the shelves of Highland Community Library and online.
“I wanted to write a book because Papa said even kids can write books,” the youngster said.
Using his grandfather’s laptop that he passed down to him, Wantiez created a 23-page book with artificial intelligence-generated photos of race cars.
The story follows a boy, who is a personified vehicle with has an important race coming up.
With scenes of white-knuckle driving, a crash and photo finish Wantiez let his imagination run wild.
“It was surprising how good it was for a (then 7-year-old) who was writing it without any help,” grandfather Kim Sass said.
He provided Wantiez with the computer after upgrading to a newer model and planted the idea that his grandson could write a book with the laptop.
“Lo and behold, Sawyer presented me with a completed draft for a book entitled ‘The Day I Was a Car,’ a few weeks later,” the foreword written by Sass said. “It had an imaginative plot, a logical storyline and plenty of pertinent details. I thought it was great and I told him so.”
Throughout the following weeks, Sass helped Wantiez with some editing to get to the finish product.
Jessica Wantiez, the boy’s mother, said her son completed his first draft in just a day after telling his parents he’d decided to write the story.
Wantiez said it’s fun being creative and getting to tell a story.
“It made me really happy,” he said of the accomplishment.
The Mineral Point resident is also a racing fan, another interest Sass passed down to him when he introduced him to e-racing at the age of 3.
The Forest Hills Elementary School student said he likes vehicles, especially race cars, but when he turns 16 he plans to buy a Toyota truck.
“The Day I Was a Car” is available online at Amazon and at Instantpublisher.com, and Wantiez is now working on another book which imagines his life as a spaceship.
