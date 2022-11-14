JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than a dozen Forest Hills High School students got an up-close look at possible future careers on Monday during a tour of GapVax’s Johnstown facility.
“We’re growing and we have a lot of job opportunities here,” said Kate Blair, marketing manager for the Johnstown-based manufacturer of vacuum trucks.
Forest Hills recently partnered with GapVax through The Challenge Program’s Students in the Workplace initiative, which started in February and works to connect local schools with local businesses. This year alone, the program has gotten nearly 20 school districts involved with area companies.
“This was a huge opportunity for the region,” said GapVax purchasing manager Mike Leonard, who added that Forest Hills was the perfect school district to be paired with and that “everybody has just worked diligently” together.
GapVax is in need of more employees, but the pool to hire from is small, a national issue being dealt with by many businesses. By introducing students to the good-paying variety of jobs with the company, officials there said, they look to attract the next generation of workers.
“We can’t find enough skilled laborers (and) tradesmen,” Leonard said.
He referenced a stigma of the Johnstown region – that in order to earn a family-sustaining wage, workers have to leave the area. Leonard said that that simply isn’t true and that GapVax’s openings are an example of the good jobs available.
“You don’t have to leave,” he said.
The group of 15 students donned safety glasses and earplugs, then were split into smaller groups and taken through several of the company’s departments, including the painting, electrical, mechanical, assembling, quality control and marketing areas, at the facility on Central Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section.
GapVax employees provided information on each department and fielded questions from students.
Devin King, a senior, is focused on graphic design, which he studies at the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center. King is considering entering the military after high school, followed by a trip to college for his undergraduate degree, but noted that GapVax offered a pretty convincing alternative.
“The marketing department is pretty interesting to me,” he said.
Mike Parks, The Challenge Program’s program development manager, said tours like Monday’s show students how successful they can be and give them confidence in their futures after high school.
He said it is important to keep the next generation of workers in the region, not just to help local companies with hiring, but also to stimulate the area’s economy.
After Monday’s tour, Forest Hills administrators will survey the interest among the students who attended and see if they can get them connected to part-time job opportunities with GapVax.
“We’ve got to hone in on that interest and get them employed,” said Rebecca Roberts, the high school’s academic achievement principal.
Afterward, Forest Hills leaders will organize more trips with younger learners to continue to build interest.
“We fully expect this to explode,” Leonard said.
Jayden Gunby, a junior, described the trip as a good learning experience. He said he’s in the automotive technician program at GJCTC, so he was somewhat familiar with the work being done in the facility.
However, Gunby was still interested to see firsthand how the operation was run. He said he’s heard from family friends that GapVax is a good company to work for and was thankful for the opportunity.
Other professional partners The Challenge Program has connected to schools include construction company Corle Building Systems in Bedford County, storage tank manufacturer Highland Tank in Stoystown and ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker America in Richland Township.
Barbara Grandinetti, The Challenge Program president, said the initiative got 19 students hired by May.
“This program is in the right place at the right time,” she said.
Throughout the next two years, TCP plans to expand the partnerships with 14 more manufacturing companies, thanks to the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.