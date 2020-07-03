Several Johnstown residents participated recently in a virtual community reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” – which can be seen Saturday on Facebook.
Yvette Madison, Pastor Ken Arnett and three Greater Johnstown High School students – Sierra Hill, Icis Donald and Alana Donald – recorded themselves reading the 23rd paragraph of Douglass’ speech at First Cambria A.M.E. Zion Church in Johnstown.
The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C., will host a Facebook “watch party” at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring the reading of Douglass’ speech, with each paragraph provided by a different person or group of people.
The address of the historic site’s Facebook page is www.facebook.com/FrederickDouglassNHS.
“In this speech, Mr. Douglass speaks eloquently and forcefully against the inherent inequalities of the Declaration of Independence and four million enslaved bondsmen,” said Robert Stanton, former director of the National Park Service. “His words, his wisdom, offer us some encouragement for the struggles that we face today.”
Douglass became a renowned writer and public speaker after escaping from slavery in 1838.
He originally delivered the speech in 1852 to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, New York.
