JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gathered at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont, Veterans Community Initiatives Inc. held it's annual appreciation breakfast Tuesday for members and local veterans.
"The thing we're here for is to help veterans," VCI President and CEO Tom Caulfield said. "That's the bottom line."
This was the 29th year for the event and 16 awards were handed out to volunteers, organizations and board members.
Nancy Tavalsky was named the veterans advocate of the year.
"It was a shocker," she said.
Tavalsky is the retired Cambria County director for the office of veterans affairs, and currently works part-time for the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Caulfield told the crowd that Tavalsky is a hard-working individual who is dedicated to helping veterans and puts in quite a few late nights making sure everything is taken care of for them.
"It's just rewarding to know that you can help somebody," she said.
Tavalsky said accomplishing that goal is important – but knowing that she's improved others' lives is a joy.
Another honoree was Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Rebecca Leidy, who was chosen as the Ed Cernic, Sr. Community Support Recognition Award recipient.
She said working with veterans in the community and those serving around the world is a pleasure.
Caulfiled told the crowd that Leidy "has diligently worked with service members, their families and veterans in the community since May of 2014."
At this time, she's supporting more than 100 families of deployed service members through monthly contacts and assistance.
She also works with 10 commanders and 18 National Guard units to ensure their Family Readiness Groups are running. For the past two years, she has organized a substance abuse prevention program for veterans in western Pennsylvania.
Additionally, VCI Chairman Matt Johnson was chosen as the board member of the year.
Outstanding community supporters included Martin-Baker America, GapVax, 1st Summit Bank, Capital Principles LLC, Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 and Windber Country Club.
VCI board members Chris Koop and Karen Esaias were honored for 10 years of service to the group and John Forte and Tammy Barbin were recognized for five years of service.
World War II veteran Harry Muncert was saluted as the veteran of the year, although he couldn't attend.
Former VCI board Chairman Ed Wojnaroski received the lifetime achievement award.
These two honorees were first recognized at the Salute to Veterans dinner in October.
