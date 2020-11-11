SOMERSET – As a two-tour Iraq War veteran who survived five gunshots to the chest in 2007, Jake Whipkey understands the harsh, sometimes lonely reality of life after combat.
That’s why his message to fellow veterans is twofold, even moreso during today’s isolating times.
“Have pride in your service and sacrifice,” the Boswell man said.
And know that you aren’t alone, he added.
Whipkey, 34, spoke to a room of approximately 40 veterans and family members during a Veterans Day program held Wednesday to honor all of them at Somerset Country Club.
Organized by state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset Township, and state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, the event was held as Americans are struggling to navigate challenging and sometimes divisive times. But both lawmakers said Veterans Day serves as a reminder that the nation is free to exercise its constitutional rights and debate those issues because of the sacrifices that the United States’ “warrior class” made serving their country.
“Right now with the coronavirus going on ... a lot of veterans are feeling socially locked up. That’s why I think its especially more important than ever for them to spend time together,” Whipkey said, adding that there are brothers and sisters out there who are “willing and able to help at a moment’s notice” to get through whatever hardship they face.
Whipkey first enlisted in the U.S. Army during the height of the Iraq War in 2004.
As an infantryman, he served two tours in Iraq, first in 2005 and then in Sumar near the country’s border with Iran when he was shot five times in the chest and twice in the arm during a reconnaissance mission.
After being taken to a Bacolod, Iraq, medical hospital, he was flown back to the U.S. for care at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. But what followed, he said, was two years of treatment and rehabilitation due to the health issues the bullets caused.
Whipkey credited his faith and dedicated family for helping to get him through his dark, difficult times.
But he recognizes there are others like him who don’t always have that same traditional support system.
Over the decade since his medical retirement from the military, Whipkey has worked to lend a hand, now serving through the Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation, a Florida-based nonprofit formed to honor recovering veterans while promoting wellness and camaraderie through the globe’s great outdoors.
Through Wounded Warriors in Action, Purple Heart recipients hunt, fish, trap – and bond – through shared outdoor experiences, many times finding renewed home and lasting friendships with fellow combat vets who understand what they are dealing with, Whipkey said.
“It always helps to face a struggle with someone who has been through it,” he said. “I’ve felt their feelings. I’ve faced their demons.”
And many of the best friends he’s forged in life have been in the “roller coaster” of life Whipkey said he’s been through since the day he was shot.
He told his fellow veterans Wednesday to remain proud, too.
“You are part of a small group ... one half of 1% of Pennsylvanians. And you all should be proud,” he said.
Navy veteran Jay Coddington, 79, said he appreciated Wednesday’s event – and the chance to get together with some of his fellow veterans.
He also praised Whipkey and the message he shared.
“He’s been through what a lot of veterans have experienced,” said Coddington, a Somerset native who now calls Boswell home. “He knows what they are dealing with ... and can bond with them.”
Metzgar agreed.
And he described Whipkey as an inspiring example of service.
“He’s dedicated his life to service,” Metzgar said. “He’s changed lives. And he’s saved lives.”
