JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A steady stream of children, their parents, grandparents or babysitters filled the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA on Saturday for Healthy Kids Day.
The event provided a fun day for families while showing them the benefits of joining programs offered at the YMCA, 100 Haynes St., downtown Johnstown.
"We are excited to be able to do events that encourage families to spend time together," YMCA chief executive officer Shawn Sebring said.
From noon to 3 p.m., the activities included open swim at the pool area, indoor archery and a gymnastic "ninja" and bouncy obstacle courses. Galliker's chocolate milk, fruit kabobs and hot dogs were available at community vendor tables.
Dozens of children, including Courtney Craft, 5, of Westmont, jaunted through a bouncy, inflatable obstacle course on the basketball court.
"She'll stay on it until it closes," said Sherry Pisakski, Courtney's babysitter. "We go to all the kids' festivals in Johnstown, and she enjoys it."
Gary and Linda Kozak, of Johnstown's West End, brought their grandchildren, Elias, 3, and Gabriel, 5. After some face painting and balloons, the brothers munched on fresh fruit skewers while they sat with their grandparents.
"The YMCA does a good job of bringing the community together," Linda said.
For some, the event opened doors to explore a new skill.
Jayden Moody, 13, aimed a bow and arrow for some indoor archery while a YMCA volunteer coached him.
"I've always wanted to shoot a bow and arrow," Moody said. "It's always been a fantasy of mine."
