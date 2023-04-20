JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Healthy Kids Day will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 29 at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature activities and educational activities for children and families.
There will be healthy snacks and chances to win door prizes, and the first 100 children will receive a free drawstring bag.
The event is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-535-8381 or www.johnstownpaymca.org.
