JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA has partnered with Leadercast to bring The One Thing digital conference to the area on April 19.
"Our team is very excited to bring this event to our community," Johnstown YMCA Executive Director Shawn Sebring said.
"We know that the leaders who attend this event are going to leave with the tools to take their teams, business and our community to the next level."
Speakers include LeVar Burton, Angela Duckworth, Diana Trujillo, Steven Kotler, Andy Stanley, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Molly Fletcher, David Horsager, Catherine Price, Richard Rohr and Joe Boyd.
Each was selected to speak to "the one thing that they believe makes a leader worth following."
Leadercast is a leadership development company that aims to propel the growth of leaders around the world through events and video content.
For more information, visit www.johnstownpaymca.org/programs and click on Leadercast.
