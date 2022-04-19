JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Know. See. Respond.” are the three steps being emphasized during the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA’s Five Days of Action, a weeklong campaign to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.
Materials will be available at the local YMCA from through April 22, which is part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Information can also be obtained by visiting fivedaysofaction.org.
Shawn Sebring, CEO of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, said the goal is to “share both our concerns, our priorities, but also to engage the whole community in creating a safer environment for raising our youth” and to help people recognize the “signs and symptoms there might be of abuse and neglect.”
He added: “We just encourage everybody to take at least some step in learning more to prevent child abuse."
YMCA’s leadership team will also be going through Praesidium Academy training, which provides instructions about how to look for signs of abuse.
Plans are in the works to expand that training to all staff, volunteers and other organizations that work with children, including Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, Coaches 4 Kids, Big Dawg Built and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
