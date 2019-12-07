Local organizers opened the Young Men's Christian Association's Johnstown chapter in December 1869, operating a library from a one-room building in downtown.
In the years since, the local association has helped men, women and children in their physical, intellectual and religious development and has been an important part of the city's identity.
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is getting ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary – beginning with a kickoff event on Wednesday and lasting through December 2020.
“I just think it's important that the YMCA has been an active participant in our community for 150 years – and hopefully for many more,” said Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Board President Julie Sheehan. “When you think back to the days when Johnstown was being settled, with the mission and purpose of a Y, how critical it could have been for all the immigrants coming into our community to have a place where they could go, and they could meet and they could engage in what was going on in the community, I think the Y played an important role in that – as a Christian organization, a men's organization – back then.”
YMCA officials will announce plans for the sesquicentennial, including a $150,000 fund drive, during a press event on Wednesday, while also officially introducing the facility's new director, Shawn Sebring, who previously worked at the nearby YMCA of Indiana County.
Sheehan and other members of the YMCA will also lay out a vision for the local association's future.
“I would love to see us become the premier facility in Johnstown, not just for exercise, but for community, a place for kids to come, for families to come, just to be able to experience a lot of activities and events that can engage all aspects of our community,” Sheehan said. “But, not only that, we want to become more of an integral player in what's going on in our community.”
Tours of the YMCA, located at 100 Haynes St., will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Free one-day passes – that can be used that day or in the future – will be handed out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.