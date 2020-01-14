A 14-year-old boy died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday evening in Montgomery Township, Indiana County, near Cherry Tree, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cherry Tree Road, Arcadia Road and Moyer Road, Overman wrote in a public information release distributed on Tuesday morning by his office.
The boy was riding without a seatbelt in the back seat of a Chevrolet S10 pickup that was being driven by an 18-year-old male. While heading south on Arcadia Road, the driver of the pickup ran a stop sign and proceeded into the path of another vehicle, which was traveling west on Cherry Tree Road, according to Overman.
The other vehicle struck the pickup on its driver’s side, and the pickup rolled onto its roof and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on Cherry Tree Road. Damage to both vehicles involved was “severe,” Overman wrote.
Overman wrote that the manner of death has been ruled accidental and that a ruling on the cause of death is pending an autopsy that has been scheduled for Wednesday.
The boy’s name and address were not released by the coroner’s office. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, of Clymer.
No information was available on Tuesday on the conditions of the other people involved in the crash. State troopers assisted at the scene, as did firefighters from Commodore and Cherry Tree.
