The Westmoreland Airshow will be held June 17 and 18 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe. Gates will open each day at 9 a.m.
Featured will be the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War II, the TBM Avenger. Rides in the TBM Avenger will be available June 18.
Also appearing will be a Fairchild Forwarder aircraft. Rides will be available June 17 and 18 with up to three passengers on each flight.
The airshow will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, flying F-16 jet fighters.
Airshow tickets are $25. Parking tickets are $5.
Information: www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.