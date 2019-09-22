When Jordan Tracy got hired as a reporter at WTAJ-TV, he had a strong background in news.
At the time, a highlight on his resumé was his coverage of Pennsylvania’s budget impasse in 2016 for Penn State University’s Centre County Report.
“I just thought it was an interesting opportunity to interview the governor and the representatives local to State College,” Tracy said.
When his baseball aspirations fell through due to injuries in high school, Tracy said he pursued broadcast journalism with a focus on sports in mind.
“It kind of veered off to news pretty quickly,” he said.
Tracy, a Lancaster native, will now take on a whole new animal when he begins hosting Studio 814 on WTAJ beginning Sept. 30.
The show will replace the station’s former 4 p.m. program, Central PA Live, which airs every weekday before the nightly news.
Tracy acknowledged it will be a transition for him, but at a station where he’s already filled various roles since he started in 2016, just months after his graduation from Penn State.
When Tracy first started at WTAJ, he covered elections and provided weekend news coverage. Some of his first local stories included the opening of a geocaching trail in Johnstown and Chelsea Clinton’s visit to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Eventually, Tracy moved to the station’s morning show, where he stuck around for a little more than a year.
“I kind of hit the ground running,” he said.
Between live reports from local businesses and events to interacting with the station’s morning show hosts he considers friends, Tracy said the morning show caught on with viewers.
“The back and forth (between the morning show team at WTAJ) is what I think stuck with people,” Tracy said.
“It was very organic for us. And being in the community and really interacting with people.”
Tracy said Nexstar Broadcasting stations each have similar programming before nightly news segments on weekdays.
“It’s something that leads into our programming that keeps it local,” he said.
For Studio 814, Tracy wants to keep promoting local businesses and community events, while adding new segments, live guests and performances from local bands.
“We really want it to be a high-energy show from beginning to end,” he said. “I think people will get that energy right off the bat. The main goal of this is to highlight what’s great here in our local communities.
Tracy said the next step in his career could have been to pursue a position closer to his hometown, but his time with WTAJ exposed him to the communities he said he wants to keep covering and promoting within the station’s coverage area, which includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties.
“These towns in central PA are very passionate about their communities,” he said. “I’ve seen that in the willingness to come in for the morning show.”
A new set for Studio 814 is under construction and Tracy has been planning his first few weeks of shows.
He’s hoping to collaborate with local residents, businesses and organizations for new ideas, whether it’s a challenge to complete on air, an interview subject or community event to cover.
“I’m not afraid to go outside of the box with these things,” he said. “I think we can use a show like mine, no matter what’s going on in the community, to highlight that.”
Tracy said he’s happy to accept ideas for guests or live reports for Studio 814 through his Facebook and Twitter pages, which can be found under @JordanTracyTV, or email, jtracy@wtajtv.com.
