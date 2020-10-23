Johnstown Christian Writers Guild will meet Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 505 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow from 1 to 3 p.m.
Betty Rosian, a writer, editor, speaker and educator will talk about critiquing.
The writers guild meets the last Tuesday of every month except December and offers encouragement and instruction on writing.
Information: lradeschi@centurylink.net.
