Johnstown Christian Writers Guild will meet Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 505 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow from 1 to 3 p.m.

Betty Rosian, a writer, editor, speaker and educator will talk about critiquing. 

The writers guild meets the last Tuesday of every month except December and offers encouragement and instruction on writing. 

Information: lradeschi@centurylink.net.

