SOMERSET – No one has to tell Ricki Hinzy that every vote counts anymore.
In two instances, it was enough to settle two election contests, awarding Hinzy a seat on Upper Turkeyfoot Township’s supervisors board – and, separately, settle another race in Larimer Township Somerset County’s Election Board determined.
“It’s amazing,” said Hinzy, who attended the board meeting. “But I’m grateful. Because I had a lot of help from a lot of people to get me support.”
Hinzy, a township road crew worker and first-time candidate for the six-year township seat, was one of two write-in candidates who captured seats in November despite facing challengers whose names were on the ballot, the Election Board’s final total showed.
The other was for a six-year term on Larimer Township’s board. Robert B. Sines earned 67 write-in votes to Republican candidate Chris Brown’s 66 votes.
Hinzy received 134 votes over Republican appointee Mike Trimpey for the Upper Turkeyfoot Township seat. The two-way race was launched after the spring primary after fellow resident Matt Johnson captured a nomination in the spring primary and died a month later.
During vote cumulations Tuesday, Somerset County’s Election Board took formal steps that awarded two additional seats.
Roy Murray Jr.’s 49 votes were totaled, giving him the win over opponent Rob Brown for a two-year-term for another Larimer Township supervisor post.
In Paint Township, Richard Shaffer’s 27 votes earned him a six-year term on Paint’s three-member supervisors board.
Elections Director Tina Pritts said county races received a wave of write-ins this year.
“We had a lot for (local level) candidates,” she said. “For school boards there were cases where people received 300 write-in votes.”
But Pritts noted narrow victories aren’t rare at the municipal level.
“Ties and one-vote margins are more common than you’d think,” she said.
