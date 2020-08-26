WQED-FM 89.7 will broadcast the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s 90th anniversary concert featuring Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 2” at 7 p.m. Friday.
The broadcast will include WQED host Jim Cunningham’s interview with Maestro James Blachly.
The concert was presented in May 2019 at Cochran Auditorium and featured the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the State College Choral Society and internationally acclaimed soloists Sarah Brailey and Sylvie Jensen.
The performance also can be heard at www.wqed.org/fm.
