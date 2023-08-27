JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new sculpted portrait of Johnstown native and comics icon Steve Ditko is now hanging as a permanent display at Bottle Works, and it came from an unlikely source.
Everett artist Heather Davis had no prior knowledge of Ditko's fame or history until her art was shown in 2020 at the gallery on Third Avenue in the Cambria City section of the city.
However, after speaking to Bottle Works Creative Director Matthew Lamb about then-pending events celebrating the pop culture icon, she became interested in his story.
"She was just enthralled by it," Lamb said.
Soon after, Lamb asked Davis to use her talents for painting artists' portraits for a special piece in memory of the late comics legend who co-created Spider-Man and created several other famous characters.
"I made the decision that this was important and I was just going to do it," she said.
Roughly three years later, during a private ceremony held in August, she presented the fruits of her labor to Lamb and Ditko family members – who said they were ecstatic about her work.
'Symbolic evolution'
The portrait consists of several images of Ditko throughout his life with a large bronzed, 3D image of him in a trench coat and fedora sculpted onto the right side of the canvas with Spider-Man behind him and Dr. Strange, another of his creations, illuminated in the top-left corner.
"It was worth the wait," Ditko's nephew Patrick Ditko said.
He and his father, Pat Ditko, the comic artist's brother, collaborated with Davis preparation of the portrait.
They provided her with family photos and spoke to her about who Steve Ditko was.
Patrick Ditko said the family was excited about her creating a portrait and wanted to share any resource she might find useful.
Throughout the time working on the portrait, Davis created seven versions and ultimately decided to focus not on one period of Ditko's 90 years but to present his whole life.
"It's a very symbolic evolution," she said.
'Such a response'
Ditko was born and raised in Johnstown, but moved to New York City as a young man to take up comic art and carved out a noteworthy career at big-name publishers such as Charlton, Marvel and D.C. comics.
He died June 29, 2018, at 90, at his home in New York.
While creating the portrait, Davis said she felt like she got to know who Ditko was and became close with him, including noticing a quirk in several photos of various ages where he stuck out his index finger.
After debuting the piece for the family and later on Facebook, Davis said she received a fantastic response.
"I got such a response, I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I was so grateful."
Patrick Ditko said the family was thrilled with her creation, and Lamb said he was "blown away" when he saw it the first time.
Davis said although she's won her fair share of awards and accolades, what Johnstown, Bottle Works and the Ditko family gave her "just blows it all away."
The portrait is hanging in the Steve Ditko Innovator Studio located at Bottle Works, which also houses a permanent collection of the artist's work and legacy.
