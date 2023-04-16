JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When fans pack downtown Johnstown’s 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday to see Brit Floyd perform, they’ll watch a light show that Johnstown native Brent Swaltek helped set up.
The 2019 Richland High School graduate has been traveling the globe with “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” since the beginning of last summer, having shadowed the tribute band when they were in town in May 2022.
After that, he was offered a job touring with the group.
“I almost didn’t believe it,” Swaltek said about the opportunity.
Now he’s a lighting technician for the band, which means he helps set up the lighting rigs and test them to make sure the equipment is working properly.
He also watches every show to ensure the performance – which relies heavily on lighting, especially a giant screen with videos and images projected on it – goes off without a hitch.
In the past year, Swaltek has traveled all around the country, from Florida and Texas to Colorado, California, Oregon and many more states. He also spent the latter half of last year touring Europe with the band.
“It’s really cool to be able to travel and experience these different areas and different lifestyles,” he said. “Being able to experience the different crowds and the different environments where we go is always a great experience.”
Swaltek has been involved with theater since he was in eighth grade, when he got involved with spotlight work, construction, set design and more.
“Ever since then, I fell in love with lighting and wanted to pursue it as a career,” he said.
Swaltek explored his interests in the field with local business Top Dog Productions Inc.
“He was a great, vital aspect to our company when he was here,” co-owner Dustin Greene said.
Swaltek started his job with Top Dog in high school and still does some work with the company when he’s home on break from touring.
Greene said he knew it was inevitable that Swaltek would end up on a larger stage, commending not only his work ethic, but also his skill in technical and audio design.
This work was a change from the lighting technician’s original plans. Swaltek was planning on going to college to be a physician’s assistant, but in his senior year he ecided to switch careers.
He enrolled at Point Park University in Pittsburgh and is majoring in theatrical design with a concentration in lighting. However, when he got involved with the band, he took a gap year from post-secondary education.
Swaltek said he was given the opportunity to shadow Brit Floyd because his father reached out to Jean Desrochers, War Memorial facility manager, who set it up.
Throughout that show, he got involved with the group’s work. Afterward, the crew chief, who’s in charge of lighting, commended his know-how, and the tour manager offered him a job.
Even with all the travel and new experiences, the 21-year-old is looking forward to returning to Johnstown with the band.
“Getting to enjoy the show with friends and family at home will be an emotional experience for sure,” Swaltek said.
Greene said it’s interesting “to see him traveling the world and see him end up in Johnstown where he started.”
Swaltek’s father, Keith, is looking forward to his son’s return trip.
“We as a family are so proud of Brent and his motivation and determination to become a lighting designer,” Keith Swaltek said. “He has become such good friends with the band and crew and has made memories that will last a lifetime. We cannot thank the members enough for giving a small-town young man a chance to be on the worldwide stage.
“It will be nice to see him make his hometown appearance at the venue that started his great journey. We look forward to seeing where his adventures will lead him.”
Keith Swaltek added that although the Swalteks were apprehensive about their son’s new job at first because of the travel involved, all of that concern was erased because “the crew and band welcomed Brent with open arms and really became his family on the road.”
“Though we do miss him terribly, we are so proud that he was given the opportunity to do what he loves,” Keith Swaltek said. “It is so nice to see that regardless of the size of the community that you grow up in, with a little determination and perseverance, you can make it on the worldwide stage.”
Brit Floyd will be performing classic tracks from the famous Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon” for the record’s 50th anniversary on Tuesday at the War Memorial, plus other highlights from the band’s catalogue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.1stsummitarena.com/event/brit-floyd-2023.
