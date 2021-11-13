SOMERSET, Pa. – It’s been decades since Carl Schrock lived in the Somerset County village of Gray, but his upbringing there left a lasting mark on his life. Because of the support he received, the now-Pittsburgh resident decided to start giving back.
Because the elementary school he attended no longer exists, the 90-year-old reached out to the next closest school – North Star Central Elementary.
Schrock has donated $66,500 to North Star throughout the past few years, with his most recent contribution of $10,000 being sent in October.
“I just enjoy doing it, and I like to help out,” Schrock said.
Schrock’s gifts have been used to completely rebuild the school’s STEM program and invest in positive behavior programs.
Chromebooks, iPads, LEGO and robotic kits such as Beebots, Cubelets, Sphero and Ozobots, along with dry-erase boards, have all been purchased through his contributions.
Schrock said he considers himself lucky to have been raised in what he described as a “nice-going community.”
A quote from the philosopher Aristotle inspired him: “The habits we form from childhood make no small difference, but rather they make all the difference.”
“When I look back on my life, this quote ... comes to mind,” he said.
‘Loves his hometown’
Schrock credits his late mother and his recently deceased wife for his inspiration to give.
He said his mother spent a lot of time volunteering when he was a child and was involved in several community groups, and his wife was the one who pushed him to strive for more in life.
“He just loves his hometown and wants to help the kids of the area,” North Star Central Elementary Principal Renee Lepley said.
She joked that she’s nearly forgotten how much Schrock has donated because it’s been so much.
“It’s been amazing,” Lepley said.
Students use the tools purchased with the donated money to learn about the engineering design process through numerous activities and challenges to help them solve real-world problems.
They also learn about coding, typing and circuits and each year their skills build on the previous lessons.
With Schrock’s latest donation, North Star is exploring adding a digital bulletin board that would be managed by the STEM and gifted programs.
“Because of his generosity, we have an amazing STEM program at the elementary level that just continues to grow,” Lepley said.
Angela Salyers, the STEM teacher for children in kindergarten through fourth grade, is thankful for Schrock’s charity.
“Because of Mr. Schrock’s donations, the students at North Star Central Elementary have been given a world of opportunities,” she said. “We have been able to purchase age- and grade-appropriate robots and other technology. Students are able to build on concepts and ideas learned in previous grades because of the equipment that has been made available to them.”
‘Makes me feel good’
Seeing the impact his funding has on students brings Schrock a great deal of joy.
He said he’s just fortunate enough to be able to do it in addition to other donations he makes in the surrounding communities.
Following his time in Gray and at Somerset Area High School, Schrock studied mine engineering at Penn State University and worked during the summers at a coal company in his hometown.
After college, he spent two years in the U.S. Army before getting a job with Joy Manufacturing.
Schrock worked his way up in the company, becoming the group vice president. He made a job change after 33 years, taking a position with the Finnish company Tamrock, where he worked as the head of the mining division.
The area native retired in 1996 at the age of 65 and did some consulting work for the next 15 years.
When he’s back in Somerset County, he stops in and visits the students to see what they’re doing with the STEM equipment.
“The big smiles on their faces – it makes me feel good,” Schrock said.
