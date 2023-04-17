JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Elder care workshops will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the office of Ayres Presser Elder Law, 218 College Park Plaza, Johnstown.
The workshops will be presented by Attorney Lauren Cascino Presser with the Ayres Presser Elder Law, and Eileen Graham, elder care advising and senior living placement specialist, with EG Associates Group.
Topics to be discussed will be the importance of power of attorneys, living wills, estate planning, long-term insurance options, planning for your future, knowing the differences of levels of care, who regulates the communities, and how you pay for the care.
Refreshments will be provided.
There is no fee to attend.
Reservations required by Monday by calling 814-241-9004 or egconsultants@gmail.com.
