The Allegheny Mountain Woodland Association will host a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon July 17 at the Paul Noll residence, 524 Noll Road, Loretto, on the topic of the various insects threatening native hemlock trees.
In recent years, the eastern hemlock has been threatened by non-native insects, including the hemlock woolly adelgid and elongate hemlock scale.
The workshop will be conducted by Timothy Tomon, area forest pest management specialist, Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, Division of Forest Health, and Dave Jackson, forest resources educator, Penn State Extension.
Those interested in attending are asked to call 814-472-8560.
