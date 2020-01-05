An aging well and elder care workshop will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the office of Donna Christopher State Farm, 338 Walnut St., Suite 100, Johnstown.
Topics to be discussed will be the importance of power of attorneys, living wills, estate planning, long-term insurance options, planning for your future, knowing the differences of levels of care, who regulates the communities, and how you pay for the care.
Refreshments will be provided.
To reserve a spot, call 814-241-9004 or egconsultants@gmail.com.
